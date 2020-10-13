X

$10K reward offered for information in deadly Atlanta shooting

Investigators are offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the July 5 shooting death of 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety | 55 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case of a man who was shot and killed in Atlanta during the July Fourth weekend.

The increase in the reward was announced Tuesday, more than three months after the body of 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley was found in the 2500 block of Center Street about 3 p.m. July 5. The fatal shooting occurred during the deadliest weekend of the year in Atlanta, police said.

ExploreAtlanta police release photos of suspect in ‘targeted’ weekend shooting

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was followed by two males who produced firearms and shot him multiple times,” authorities said. “It appears the victim was the intended target of the gunmen.”

Days after the deadly shooting, investigators released photos of the suspect in the case. He has not been found.

Explore5 dead, more than 2 dozen injured in Atlanta holiday weekend shootings

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the $10,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.