$10K reward offered for information in deadly Atlanta shooting

The increase in the reward was announced Tuesday, more than three months after the body of 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley was found in the 2500 block of Center Street about 3 p.m. July 5. The fatal shooting occurred during the deadliest weekend of the year in Atlanta, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was followed by two males who produced firearms and shot him multiple times,” authorities said. “It appears the victim was the intended target of the gunmen.”