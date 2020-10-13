$10K reward offered for information in deadly Atlanta shooting

Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case of a man who was shot and killed in Atlanta during the July Fourth weekend.
The increase in the reward was announced Tuesday, more than three months after the body of 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley was found in the 2500 block of Center Street about 3 p.m. July 5. The fatal shooting occurred during the deadliest weekend of the year in Atlanta, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was followed by two males who produced firearms and shot him multiple times,” authorities said. “It appears the victim was the intended target of the gunmen.”
Days after the deadly shooting, investigators released photos of the suspect in the case. He has not been found.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the $10,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.