$10K reward offered after arson at nonprofit’s playground in Gainesville

Fire investigators have ruled that someone intentionally set fire to playground equipment at a children’s nonprofit in Gainesville over the weekend.
In hopes of catching the arsonist, the Gainesville Fire Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
About 6:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters went to the Boys & Girls Club of Lanier at 1 Positive Place to put out the burning playground equipment, the department said in a news release.
Smoke from the blaze set off the fire alarm inside the nonprofit’s building, but no issues were found inside. The charity, which has locations across metro Atlanta, says it “helps kids and teens achieve great futures by providing a fun, safe and encouraging environment made just for them” on its website.
The playground equipment suffered significant damage, leading to it being closed with police tape.
Credit: Gainesville Fire Department
The Gainesville Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation and ruled it as arson, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 770-594-3612 or the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer and Tyson Horne