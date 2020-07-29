$10K reward offered after 8-year-old hit, teen grazed by gunfire in DeKalb

DeKalb police on Wednesday announced a $10,000 reward for information in a shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy.
The child was shot in the shoulder and a 17-year-old boy’s leg was grazed by a bullet when gunfire erupted about 3:40 p.m. Friday at the Eastwyck Village Apartments near I-20 and Candler Road, police said previously.
Officers arrested the driver of a Subaru SUV involved in the incident, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault, according to police. Police said the SUV was stolen from Atlanta.
“When the shooting occurred, the boy and the teen were outside when someone from inside a vehicle shot them,” Vincent said.
Both are home recovering.
The apartment complex was the scene of a shooting last year that injured a 4-year-old girl, AJC.com previously reported. Two men were arrested after being accused of shooting at each other during an argument. A stray bullet struck the child, who was asleep in her home at the time.
Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is asked to call DeKalb police at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the $10,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer and Tyson Horne