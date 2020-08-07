10-month-old girl, Lithia Springs man killed in head-on crash near Six Flags

Goodall’s 5-year-old son was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite but survived his injuries, authorities said.

In addition to that deadly wreck, Cobb police said an Atlanta man was killed Sunday evening after being thrown from his SUV following a crash at the I-285/I-75 interchange.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Joseph Costyn was getting onto I-75 North from the westbound lanes of the Perimeter about 10:30 p.m. when his 1988 Toyota 4Runner clipped the back of a Honda Accord in front of him.

Police said the fatal crash occurred as Costyn attempted to change lanes and pass the sedan. The impact of the collision sent the car across the emergency lane and into the guardrail, causing minor injuries to the 26-year-old woman who was driving.

Costyn, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from his SUV when the Toyota spun out and ended up on its side, authorities said. He was found dead underneath the vehicle.

The following evening, Cobb police were called to an Austell home after a 20-year-old woman was run over by a car after lying down in a driveway.

According to police, Platinum Ann Young was “acting erratically” just before midnight and laid down in the driveway in the 6300 block of James Road. At some point, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Malibu pulled into the home’s driveway and struck Young, trapping her underneath the vehicle.

She was eventually freed from the underside of the car and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

In other news: