10-month-old girl, Lithia Springs man killed in head-on crash near Six Flags

Cobb County police believe speed was a factor in a head-on collision that killed a 10-month-old girl and a Douglas County man near Six Flags Over Georgia.
According to police, 27-year-old Ajsa Goodall was driving north on Six Flags Parkway with her two children about 1 a.m. July 18 when a Lithia Springs man heading south crossed the center line and struck their Jeep Liberty with his Buick Le Sabre.
All four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Sherise McDonald said. Both the driver of the Buick, 23-year-old Willdarrius Galloway, and Goodall’s 10-month-old daughter, Selena Kai Williamson, later died.
“Selena loved to sing in her own way. She loved her brother and could crawl as fast as she could walk,” her obituary reads. “She had a captivating smile and one dimple that lit up the darkest room.”
Goodall’s 5-year-old son was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite but survived his injuries, authorities said.
In addition to that deadly wreck, Cobb police said an Atlanta man was killed Sunday evening after being thrown from his SUV following a crash at the I-285/I-75 interchange.
According to investigators, 39-year-old Joseph Costyn was getting onto I-75 North from the westbound lanes of the Perimeter about 10:30 p.m. when his 1988 Toyota 4Runner clipped the back of a Honda Accord in front of him.
Police said the fatal crash occurred as Costyn attempted to change lanes and pass the sedan. The impact of the collision sent the car across the emergency lane and into the guardrail, causing minor injuries to the 26-year-old woman who was driving.
Costyn, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from his SUV when the Toyota spun out and ended up on its side, authorities said. He was found dead underneath the vehicle.
The following evening, Cobb police were called to an Austell home after a 20-year-old woman was run over by a car after lying down in a driveway.
According to police, Platinum Ann Young was “acting erratically” just before midnight and laid down in the driveway in the 6300 block of James Road. At some point, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Malibu pulled into the home’s driveway and struck Young, trapping her underneath the vehicle.
She was eventually freed from the underside of the car and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
