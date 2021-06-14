1 shot following struggle over gun near busy Atlanta intersection

Police responded to Piedmont and met with the victim, who told investigators he was shot after a fight with the suspect, Johnson said. The victim told police the suspect fired several rounds, hitting him and leading to the hospital visit.

In a roughly 45-second witness video shared by Channel 2 Action News that reportedly shows part of the incident, two men can be seen struggling on the sidewalk outside the gas station over what looks like a handgun. As seen from a car waiting at a stoplight, both men appear to be trying to rip the gun away from the other.