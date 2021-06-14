1 shot following struggle over gun near busy Atlanta intersection

One person was shot after two men were seen struggling over a gun outside a gas station near a busy intersection just north of Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at a BP gas station on Lindbergh Drive near the intersection with Cheshire Bridge Road around 2:15 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said in a news release. Police did not find anyone injured at the scene, but soon got a call from Piedmont Hospital about a man injured in the same shooting.
Police responded to Piedmont and met with the victim, who told investigators he was shot after a fight with the suspect, Johnson said. The victim told police the suspect fired several rounds, hitting him and leading to the hospital visit.
In a roughly 45-second witness video shared by Channel 2 Action News that reportedly shows part of the incident, two men can be seen struggling on the sidewalk outside the gas station over what looks like a handgun. As seen from a car waiting at a stoplight, both men appear to be trying to rip the gun away from the other.
It’s not clear if any gunshots were fired while the two men were on camera.
According to the initial investigation, no bystanders were injured during the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a black bandanna. In the video, both men are wearing mostly black and it is not clear which is the suspect.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.