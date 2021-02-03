1 killed in triple shooting, crash in southeast Atlanta

One man was killed and two others were injured when someone opened fire on their vehicle Wednesday morning at a southeast Atlanta intersection.
The victims were found in a wrecked vehicle at the corner of Sawtell and Charleston avenues after Atlanta police working in the area heard gunfire about 1:15 a.m.
All three were shot, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other two were stable when they were taken to a hospital.
A gray coupe and a white SUV were towed from the scene about 6:30 a.m. The coupe had several bullet holes in its side.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
“Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Avery said in a statement. “No suspect information is available at this time.”
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
