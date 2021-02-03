X

1 killed in triple shooting, crash in southeast Atlanta

A gray coupe with bullet holes in its side was towed from the scene early Wednesday morning.
A gray coupe with bullet holes in its side was towed from the scene early Wednesday morning.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | 23 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One man was killed and two others were injured when someone opened fire on their vehicle Wednesday morning at a southeast Atlanta intersection.

The victims were found in a wrecked vehicle at the corner of Sawtell and Charleston avenues after Atlanta police working in the area heard gunfire about 1:15 a.m.

All three were shot, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other two were stable when they were taken to a hospital.

A gray coupe and a white SUV were towed from the scene about 6:30 a.m. The coupe had several bullet holes in its side.

Police said the victims were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the intersection of Sawtell and Charleston avenues.
Police said the victims were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the intersection of Sawtell and Charleston avenues.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

“Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Avery said in a statement. “No suspect information is available at this time.”

The gray coupe had several bullet holes in its side.
The gray coupe had several bullet holes in its side.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.