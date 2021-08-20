ajc logo
1 killed in shooting outside Alpharetta apartment complex

Alpharetta police work the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex off Mansell and Old Roswell roads on Friday morning.
Alpharetta police work the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex off Mansell and Old Roswell roads on Friday morning.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in the parking lot of an Alpharetta apartment complex.

Homicide investigators were still gathering evidence Friday morning at the Manchester at Mansell apartments off Mansell and Old Roswell roads. Officers at the scene told Channel 2 Action News a man in his 20s was killed.

The victim’s name was not released.

Alpharetta police officers remove crime scene tape at a complex off Mansell and Old Roswell roads, where a man was fatally shot.
Alpharetta police officers remove crime scene tape at a complex off Mansell and Old Roswell roads, where a man was fatally shot.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

According to Channel 2, four vehicles were towed in connection with the investigation, including one with a shattered windshield. Police did not say if they had identified any suspects or determined a motive in the killing.

A vehicle with a shattered windshield was towed from the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex, where a fatal shooting investigation was underway Friday.
A vehicle with a shattered windshield was towed from the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex, where a fatal shooting investigation was underway Friday.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

