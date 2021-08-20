1 killed in shooting outside Alpharetta apartment complex

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in the parking lot of an Alpharetta apartment complex.
Homicide investigators were still gathering evidence Friday morning at the Manchester at Mansell apartments off Mansell and Old Roswell roads. Officers at the scene told Channel 2 Action News a man in his 20s was killed.
The victim’s name was not released.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
According to Channel 2, four vehicles were towed in connection with the investigation, including one with a shattered windshield. Police did not say if they had identified any suspects or determined a motive in the killing.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.