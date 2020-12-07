1 killed in fire at Athens apartment complex

A fire swept through an Athens apartment complex early Saturday, leaving one person dead, officials said.
The victim’s body was discovered inside a unit at a complex off Westchester Drive, the Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services Department said in a statement.
Crews received reports of the fire shortly after 4:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene within minutes, officials said. Flames consumed the apartment and thick smoke shot through the roof.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other apartments. The fire ultimately caused extensive damage to three other units, officials said.
Neighbors in adjacent apartments were evacuated and escaped unharmed, fire officials said. However, crews found the victim’s body as crews searched the apartment where the fire started. That person has not been identified.
Local and state fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze. The victim’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.