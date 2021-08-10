1 killed in double shooting at South Fulton gas station

A shooting at a South Fulton gas station on Monday night left one man dead and another seriously injured.
The victims were in the parking lot when South Fulton police responded to the Shell station at the corner of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway about 11:35 p.m. One died at the scene, according to police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers.
The slain man’s name was not released. The other victim was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries,” Rogers said.
“The motive is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time,” he said in an emailed statement. “Detectives are investigating.”
