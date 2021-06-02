ajc logo
1 injured, multiple water vessels damaged in Lake Lanier marina fire

Four boats and two water scooters caught fire Tuesday night at the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.
Credit: Hall County Fire Services

News | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person was injured after four boats and two water scooters caught fire Tuesday night on Lake Lanier, officials said.

Hall County firefighters were still putting out hot spots at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Marina, located on the south side of the lake off Lanier Islands Parkway. One person was treated for injuries at the scene and refused transport to a hospital, according to fire Division Chief Zach Brackett.

No other injuries were reported, he said.

A photo of the scene provided by the fire department appeared to show several charred water vessels inside a metal structure. The extent of the fire damage was unknown.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

