1 injured in partial warehouse collapse in Norcross

One person was injured and two busy intersections were shut down after an old warehouse collapsed during renovation work in Norcross on Tuesday afternoon.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the automotive warehouse at 113 South Peachtree Street shortly after 4 p.m. when the collapse was reported. One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown, Gwinnet Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Lt. Donald Strother said.
The collapse caused road closures in the area around the intersection of South Peachtree Street and Holcomb Bridge Road, according to Channel 2 Action News. The closures lasted for about 45 minutes.
Firefighters found that the building had suffered a lean-to collapse, in which the roof partially collapses from one side, Strother said. The Gwinnett Fire Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene and assessed the structural integrity of the building. They determined that the warehouse did not pose a danger to neighboring businesses, Strother said.
According to Strother, the technical rescue team advised the construction crew to have a structural engineer assess the building before continuing work on the renovation.