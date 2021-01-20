1 injured in partial warehouse collapse in Norcross

The collapse caused road closures in the area around the intersection of South Peachtree Street and Holcomb Bridge Road, according to Channel 2 Action News. The closures lasted for about 45 minutes.

Firefighters found that the building had suffered a lean-to collapse, in which the roof partially collapses from one side, Strother said. The Gwinnett Fire Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene and assessed the structural integrity of the building. They determined that the warehouse did not pose a danger to neighboring businesses, Strother said.