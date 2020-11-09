1 in critical condition after shootout outside Midtown hotel

An exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a Midtown hotel left two people injured Sunday morning.
Investigators believe the victims were shooting at each other outside the Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown on 14th Street, according to Atlanta police. Officers responding to the hotel about 6:30 a.m. found one person shot in the chest.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition was not provided Monday morning.
A second man later arrived at Grady in a private vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound to the back, a police spokesman said.
No other details about the shooting have been released, although the spokesman said charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.
