1 dead after triple shooting near Clarkston

The gunshot victims were found in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in unincorporated Clarkston.

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

The three gunshot victims were found in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in unincorporated Clarkston about 3:30 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a news release.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital. Police expect both of them to survive.

The shooting victims have not been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-724-7850.

