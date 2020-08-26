1 dead after triple shooting near Clarkston

A man is dead and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.
The three gunshot victims were found in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in unincorporated Clarkston about 3:30 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a news release.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital. Police expect both of them to survive.
The shooting victims have not been identified. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-724-7850.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: