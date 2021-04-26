1 dead after high-speed crash at Buckhead intersection

A driver died Sunday evening after he was thrown from his car during a high-speed crash at a Buckhead intersection, police said.
Atlanta police responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont and Alpine roads, a heavily traveled area near the Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead car dealership. At the scene, another driver said the man’s car was “traveling on Piedmont Road at a high rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle,” police said in a news release.
According to the release, the man’s car flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The other driver was stable, but police did not say whether they needed medical treatment.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or further information about the crash, including what types of cars were involved or the driver’s speed.
