1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at house party near Beverly Hills

When officers arrived about 6:30 p.m., there were about 200 people, but police allowed the party to continue citing the lack of authority to intervene without a warrant.

Police, however, wrote several parking tickets and had a few cars towed.

They had already left the scene when the shooting happened about 12:47 a.m., according to KCAL 9, the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

About 20 shots could be heard on a video posted by one partygoer to Instagram and came in two sprays of gunfire, which caused pandemonium among the crowd, the station reported.

When the crowd cleared, three people lay wounded, including a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, according to reports.

The victims were rushed to local hospitals, where one of them died. The other two remained in critical-but-stable condition, according to reports, citing the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A fourth person was injured while fleeing but wasn't shot.

Authorities did not reveal the names of the victims. Investigators were still trying to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

The home was a short-term rental property, according to CBS4. The company that manages the home told the station the party was in serious violation of the rental agreement and has already asked the renters to vacate the premises.

Neighbors complained about the gathering on social media, with one person writing “There’s a huge house party on Mulholland Drive tonight, with maybe 200 cars jamming up the street — they’ve even hired three valets. Not a mask in sight. Great night for a super spreader event it seems.”

The local news media became aware of the party through police dispatches and sent news helicopters to the scene long before the shooting happened.

Around the back of the home, cameras captured dozens of partygoers dancing and socializing on several balconies, however, no one was wearing face coverings or practicing social distancing.

In the front of the home, a long line of cars could be seen pulling into the driveway, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. Lamborghinis and a Rolls-Royce were among the vehicles. A food truck was also there, along with a party bus that dropped off about a dozen people.