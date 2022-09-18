1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County

BreakingNews
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One person died and one was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning on southbound I-75 in Clayton County, according to a news release from the police department.

When officers arrived at the accident around 5 a.m., one vehicle was on its roof, one was on fire and three others had sustained “extensive” damage, the release stated.

Southbound lanes of the interstate near Tara Boulevard were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department said.

One victim, who succumbed to injures, was struck by an unknown vehicle and knocked over the median wall into the emergency lane of I-75 northbound. The driver of another vehicle was struck and knocked into another lane. That driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation. The department did not release the names of those involved.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

