1 dead, 1 arrested on murder charge in early morning Gainesville shooting

One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting in Hall County during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to reports of gunfire near East Ridge Road in Gainesville just after 2 a.m., Hall sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release. At the scene, deputies found the body of 21-year-old Qualyn Tanner behind a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, and his body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, Booth said.
Investigators who responded to the scene determined that Daniel Guerrero, 32, of Gainesville was a suspect in the case. Guerrero was picked up by deputies while walking along I-985 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody without incident, Booth said.
Guerrero is charged with one count of malice murder, Booth said. The sheriff’s office did not release further information about the incident, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
