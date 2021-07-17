1 dead, 1 arrested on murder charge in early morning Gainesville shooting

Investigators who responded to the scene determined that Daniel Guerrero, 32, of Gainesville was a suspect in the case. Guerrero was picked up by deputies while walking along I-985 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody without incident, Booth said.

Guerrero is charged with one count of malice murder, Booth said. The sheriff’s office did not release further information about the incident, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.