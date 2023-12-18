Zaxby's on Sugarloaf fails inspection with unsafe food temps

Cooked boneless wings, chicken tenders and marinara sauce were out of the safe temperature range. These were also discarded.

Some frozen chicken had been left to thaw for five hours and was too warm. It was thrown away.

Among other violations, the interior of the ice bins in the drive-through and dining room were dirty with black debris.

Employees were wearing jewelry on their hands and arms while preparing food. One of the hand sinks was used for dumping ice.

Zaxby’s, 3390 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, scored 65/U, down from 95/A. It will be re-inspected.