Workshops help alums navigate life lessons

The surprising top topic: Homebuying.

“I had close to 60 attend that session, and even though I gear things to young alums, I received emails from more seasoned alums who wanted to join that one,” said Butler. “I’m now planning on doing another session on home buying in January.”

Guest speakers have also tackled topics around finding a work-life balance, employability and dealing with tough career transitions.

“That’s another one that has a lot of our older alums coming back,” said Butler. “They want resources on how to navigate their careers.”

Upcoming sessions for 2021 will include more on career transitioning, as well as legacy planning, handling finances around credit and debt, building a personal brand and how to extend a network.

“A lot of the feedback we’ve gotten is that new alums don’t know how to network or create a network,” said Butler. “They’re asking, ‘How do I go from LinkedIn to a network?’”

The sessions go live online during the lunch hour of every second Wednesday and always end with a recap and a list of resources.

“I keep them to 30 minutes because people are having online fatigue,” said Butler. “But if there are questions, we can go longer, or I can offer a Part 2.”

The workshops are open to KSU alumni, but Butler has noticed that the audience is growing.

“People have shared speaker info on certain topics,” she said, “so we have had some non-alums join our calls.”

Information on upcoming topics is online at alumni.kennesaw.edu.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.