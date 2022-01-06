Woodstock’s Reel Seafood fails inspection

Reel Seafood in Woodstock saw its health score drop due to mismanagement of seafood coming daily into the restaurant.
The inspector said shell stock tags were missing from a pan of oysters and of mussels, and tags were not available for the past three months, though the restaurant receives daily shipments of shellfish. Tags document harvested shellfish, and restaurants must keep them for 90 days.
Also, raw clams were mixed with raw mussels in cold storage, risking bacterial cross-contamination.
Reel Seafood, 8670 Main St., Woodstock, scored a 54/U on the Dec. 30 routine inspection. The restaurant had nine critical violations, and managerial control was lacking, the inspector said.
Among other violations, cooked foods on the steam table were uncovered while not in active use, and temperatures and time controls were inadequate. Food was reheated to the proper temperature. Food in reach-in coolers were not date marked for discarding, a repeat violation.
The hand sink had no paper towels at the bar and the dishwasher had no chlorine.
Reel Seafood will be reinspected. Its previous score was 94/A, earned in September 2021.
