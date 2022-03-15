Hamburger icon
Woodstock herb gardening class is on March 19

Participants can learn how to grow herbs in their kitchen garden during a 10 a.m. March 19 class. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Credit: City of Woodstock

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

An herb gardening class will be held by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners and Cherokee County UGA Extension Office at 10 a.m. March 19.

As part of the Essential Gardening series, the class will meet at William G. Long Senior Center Activity Expansion, 223 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Restricted to ages 8 and above, participants will receive a plant or seeds to plant in their herb garden.

Cost is $5.

Register at bit.ly/3IaOifP.

Other classes in the Essential Gardening series will be:

  • April 23 - Cutting Gardens.
  • May 7 - Garden Pests.
  • May 7 - Let It Rot!
  • June 4 - Daylily Basics.

For information and to register for these later programs, visit woodstock.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
