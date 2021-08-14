With a belief in unity, teen leads in serving a community

But more than virtues “I wanted them to be inspired to learn more,” Aric added.

The teen drew the kids into the science world as they created slime, and learned some basic chemistry using baking soda and vinegar to construct a volcano.

“I often checked on their academic progress and sometimes it was just about helping them out in subjects that they struggled in,” the senior said.

Looking for something to impact the community they discovered that many of the machines in the laundromat were broken due to sharp objects left in pockets. Signs were made and posted as a reminder to empty pockets before loading clothes into the washers.

Last month several families and individuals came together to host a free three-day summer camp, Camp Brilliant Star, for the kids residing at the Marietta complex.

“We worked so hard every week in preparing for the mini camp. It was intended to build a positive impact on the community,” said Baha’i volunteer Marteen Smith. “The goal was to let other communities know that you can strive to help the kids in the community. I’m so happy to be a part in supporting our youth in this most difficult time. It was a joint effort and we succeeded.”

Holding the camp was their way of kicking back up in returning to the community, Aric said. “Now that we have a lot of interest, we want to keep up that momentum and return.”

“I’ve always thought that in order for the future to improve, especially around people in terms of differences in status and disparities, I feel like it’s always most important to invest in what is going to be the next generation,” he said. “I hope that we had some kind of influence … and that the community is better.”

