Wildlife Resources Division names new fisheries chief

As chief, Robinson’s responsibilities will include coordinating and managing the statewide fisheries program, development of fisheries management budget, and supervision of Georgia’s public fishing areas. Additionally, he will oversee the drafting of fishing regulations statewide.

“Scott will continue to be a great asset to the Wildlife Resources Division,” said Ted Will, WRD Division Director. “His 25 plus years of service has prepared him to lead the Fisheries Management Section and continue the great work they are doing, and I look forward to seeing his accomplishments in this new position.”