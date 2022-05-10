WD-40 unapproved for slicer, food stall learns

Maki of Japan, a food stall at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, used WD-40 on its slicer and had other health violations during a recent routine inspection. These resulted in a failing health score.
WD-40 isn’t an approved lubricant because it could drip onto food-contact surfaces even when used on bearings and gears of equipment. The product was also over the prep table and slicer. It was discarded, and the surfaces were disinfected.
In other violations, the ice machine and the inside of the tea nozzle had an accumulation of debris, a second repeat violation for the food stall.
Some food items, improperly stored in the walk-in cooler, were at risk of cross-contamination. For example, raw shrimp was over vegetables, unwashed broccoli was above washed cabbage, and raw eggs were over a prepared sauce.
The kitchen hand sink had no soap, and the cook was prepping food while wearing bracelets. Also, the hood above the flat top grill had a buildup of debris.
Maki of Japan, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford, scored 66/U and will be re-inspected.
