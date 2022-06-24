Warrick Dunn among NFL alumni at free vaccination clinic Saturday

NFL Alumni, the city of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Fulton County community organizations are partnering to host a free vaccination clinic at Atlanta City Hall, an announcement said.

First, second and booster shots will be available for those eligible to be vaccinated. Those getting their first or second dose will receive a $100 gift card, the announcement said. Anyone under 18 wanting to get a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is required, but those attending can register in advance.