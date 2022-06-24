Warrick Dunn among NFL alumni at free vaccination clinic Saturday

Atlantans seeking a COVID-19 shot have a shot at meeting a former NFL player Saturday.
NFL Alumni, the city of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Fulton County community organizations are partnering to host a free vaccination clinic at Atlanta City Hall, an announcement said.
First, second and booster shots will be available for those eligible to be vaccinated. Those getting their first or second dose will receive a $100 gift card, the announcement said. Anyone under 18 wanting to get a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is required, but those attending can register in advance.
Those attending will have a chance to meet former NFL players, participate in NFL alumni giveaways, and a raffle to win an NFL alumni-autographed football, the announcement said. Players scheduled to be at the event include former Atlanta Falcons Warrick Dunn, Terance Mathis and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 55 Trinity Ave SW.
This event is an effort led by NFL Alumni in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, focused on tackling COVID-19 through an outreach, engagement and education initiative addressing vaccination hesitancy, especially in underserved populations in the metro area, the announcement said.
