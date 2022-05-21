Wang Wang BBQ fails follow-up inspection

Among violations, cooked duck, pork ribs, and chicken were held at unsafe temperatures, and the meats were discarded. In addition, the ducks were cooling in the back with a dusty fan blowing directly on them.

An employee used the same utensil when moving from raw chicken to raw beef several times, even after being asked to stop. Other employees were not washing their hands as needed while preparing food. A pot was obstructing the hand sink.