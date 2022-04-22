Waffle House coolers out of order

At a Waffle House in Lawrenceville, two coolers and the water heater were out of order during a recent health inspection.
In addition, eggs kept above the grill had no time stamp to ensure they were not out of refrigeration for more than four hours. As a result, the eggs were thrown away.
The upright cooler used to store raw meats was leaking inside. A cooler used for hash browns, ham and other items had ice buildup and low air temperatures.
Hot water was not available at the hand sinks because the water heater was not working. In addition, one sink had a food container inside and was inaccessible, which was a repeat violation.
In other violations, food was improperly stored to protect from contamination. For example, the raw cheesesteak was above eggs, and unwashed lettuce was above hashbrowns.
Two cartons of milk had expired. Utensils, encrusted with food, were stored clean.
Waffle House, 219 S. Clayton St., Lawrenceville, scored a 51/U on the routine inspection and will be re-inspected.
About the Author