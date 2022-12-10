Volunteer keeps community informed

“I take notes so they can be translated into different languages,” she said. “Some months, I might be out every night at a meeting. There’s a growing need for people to do the work of getting local community and civic information out there because that’s where the most impact is made.”

Last summer, Medford was part of a project to inform Clarkston residents about changes to zoning codes.

“We put out signs in different languages, hosted an open house and had translators on hand,” she said. “About 85 community members showed up who expressed what they wanted to see happen. People asked questions and could dialog with someone in their own language. It was one of the most successful things we’ve done.”

Medford has also been part of the effort to organize meetings around voting and elections. Before the midterms, sessions were held for Clarkston residents and another for DeKalb voters to explain the process and highlight candidates.

“To be on the council, you have to be a citizen, but to be on advisory committees, you don’t,” she said. “So that opens it up to many refugees who aren’t yet citizens and gets them involved and active.”

Helping residents have their say is Medford’s motivation.

“Our city suffers from a lack of immigrant and refugee voices, yet they represent 70% of our demographic. Getting their voices heard is my passion.”

