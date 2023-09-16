Volunteer drives for good

Giving back to the community is in her DNA, says Heidi Wheatley. Growing up in Illinois, she saw how her parents and grandparents were active volunteers. Through her own years at Georgia Tech and later while raising her son, she emulated those models.

“It’s how I’m wired,” she said.

In early 2020, Wheatley decided to see how she could help out the local nonprofit Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

“I never knew anyone who did it, but I’d seen articles about the work they do, and I loved the mission,” said the Benteen Park resident. “I’m very concerned with food issues.”

After just a few months of getting involved, COVID hit, and Wheatley was busy organizing the MOWA food pantry and packing meals. She soon committed to drive a route that’s been her weekly routine for two years. She’s logged more than 300 volunteer hours for the organization.

“At first, I thought delivering meals would take up half a Saturday, but I’m usually done in an hour and a half,” she said. “And afterwards, I know I’ve done something really great for people.”

That thought motivates her, even though it means getting up and at it on Saturdays to be at the MOWA pantry off Northside Drive by 8:30 a.m.

“I travel regularly for work, and I come home tired and wanting to have a lazy Saturday morning,” she said. “But this gets me up and out of the house, and I love it so much. And they make it easy - volunteer teams put the food boxes with a week’s worth of prepared meals in the car. I just show up, load up and go.”

Much of the satisfaction comes from the close relationships she’s developed with two of the people she serves.

“I’ve become close to two gentlemen on my route, and I just can’t give them up,” she said. “We chat and have conversations about what’s going on in their worlds and my world. We’ve developed a great friendship.”

Occasionally, Wheatley has picked up a second route to help out. And she’s bought groceries when she saw a particular need.

“It’s a great way to get me out of the ‘work zone’ and into doing something good for someone else,” she said.

Information about Meals on Wheels Atlanta and its upcoming golf classic and women’s power lunch is online at mowatl.org.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.