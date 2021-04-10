Use of artificial intelligence assists in fitness attainment

The boutique fitness studio markets the underserved: those who fear being watched, need encouragement or motivation and those not having the time, according to Roberts.

“On your initial visit, we get basic information that includes the health history and any conditions we need to be aware of. We sit down for conversations about previous fitness involvement, goals and objectives, and what does that look like to them. We then walk through the first part of the machines for tests on range of motion and maximum effort. The second appointment finishes up the machines,” he stated.

Machines called Exerbotics utilize a database and biofeedback. As you workout, the monitor displays the machine adjusting itself to the amount of force and pull that you’re doing to make sure your muscles are loaded.

“You get a 20-minute full-body workout and then we add coach cardio,” said the owner. “The coach (trainer) is there watching you making sure you are always following protocols and giving motivation.”

Recovery time is better and faster through the process of the machines, whole effort exercise and the coach, he added.

The artificial intelligence of the machines will adjust the “load” to the person working out.

“Levels of effort and force will be different,” Roberts said. “The machine knows when it is working with someone who has been working out as opposed to one who has never worked out or not worked out in a while.”

Address: (Henderson Commons) 735 North Main St., Suite 800, Alpharetta (770-870-1750)

For more information, visit https://exercisecoach.com/

New to town or simply have a question about this place we call home? Send your requests and photos to atlactualfact@gmail.com.