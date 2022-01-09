American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid/CPR/AED Class. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Openings starting in March. Video-based course taught by a certified instructor. Participants will learn critical skills and information necessary in responding to a sudden cardiac arrest until EMS arrives or apply first aid. In addition to learning how to perform CPR and operate an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) some of the topics covered are choking, how to treat bleeding, sprains and broken bones.
The class will require that participants kneel on the floor.
A 30-minute break will be taken for lunch and breaks given throughout the day. You may bring a drink and a snack.
The cost for this class is $25 which is non-refundable and includes the required book.
Upon completing the class and passing the test requirements, students over the age of 14 will receive a card that will be valid for two years from date of completion.
For additional information, dates and registration visit: www.cherokeecountyfire.org (in the bottom right-hand corner).
Address: 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton, GA 30114
For more information, contact Lisa Grisham at lmgrisham@cherokeega.com or call 678-493-6296.
- KATHRYN KICKLITER, FOR THE AJC
