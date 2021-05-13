University Health Care System to partner with Piedmont Healthcare

University Health Care System includes three hospital campuses, comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, three skilled nursing facilities, nine urgent care facilities, rehabilitative care and more than 90 employed primary and specialty care providers. The service area of the system includes more than 25 counties in eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

While the terms of the potential partnership are yet to be finalized, the LOI includes a commitment by Piedmont to establish University as a clinical hub in Augusta, bringing resources, clinical expertise and services to the community, allowing residents to get the care they need close to home.