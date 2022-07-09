ajc logo
Union Hill Grill’s coolers need adjusting

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Several coolers at Union Hill Grill in Canton had elevated temperatures, and the foods inside were also too warm during a recent routine health inspection.

The air temperature of the salad cooler and the top prep unit was too high. Cold foods must be at 41 degrees, but items ranged from 45 to 49 degrees.

In addition, most of the foods in the top and reach-in coolers had no date markings. Foods were not stored correctly, risking contamination. For example, several cuts of beef were above sweet potatoes and uncovered butter.

In other violations, the interior of the ice machine needed cleaning. The dishwashers in the kitchen and the bar were not dispensing chlorine. The restaurant did not have chlorine test strips for the dish machines.

Glassware at the bar was face down on heavily rusted shelving.

Union Hill Grill, 5060 Sugar Pike Road, Canton, scored 67/U and will be reinspected. Its previous score from a year ago was 89/B.

Laura Berrios
