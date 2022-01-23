Unclean ice machine affects score at Goldbergs’ Battery location

Among other violations, multiple foods in coolers throughout the facility were above safe temperatures. Several types of meat, cheeses and fruits were discarded.

A bowl of raw chicken breasts was on top of a box of uncooked bacon in the walk-in cooler. Pastrami and beef brisket in one cooler had been there more than 24 hours without date markings. And hamburger patties were thawing on a rack at room temperature in the central kitchen.