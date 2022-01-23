Unclean ice machine affects score at Goldbergs’ Battery location

The ice machine at Goldbergs deli at the Battery was unclean with a buildup of slime, and the ice scoop holder had accumulated dust and debris. Those and other violations during a Jan. 18 inspection dropped the health score from a B to a failing 60/U.
Among other violations, multiple foods in coolers throughout the facility were above safe temperatures. Several types of meat, cheeses and fruits were discarded.
A bowl of raw chicken breasts was on top of a box of uncooked bacon in the walk-in cooler. Pastrami and beef brisket in one cooler had been there more than 24 hours without date markings. And hamburger patties were thawing on a rack at room temperature in the central kitchen.
There were no soap or paper towels at two hand sinks in the central kitchen. Wiping cloths were throughout the kitchen, and the sanitizing solution was too weak.
Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Ave., Atlanta, will be re-inspected.
About the Author