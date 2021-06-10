Two I-20 bridges in Douglas County to close through July

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors are scheduled to close traffic access to the Burnt Hickory Road and North County Line Road bridges over I-20 in Douglas County beginning June 8 for about 45 days.
These bridge closures will provide safety for workers and drivers in the area while the bridges are being rehabilitated, according to a GDOT news release.
This work is part of a project to repair and rehabilitate six bridges over I-20 in Douglas County.
Bridge rehabilitation includes raising the structures’ vertical clearance, bridge deck preservation (with polymer overlay), painting of steel beams, joint replacement where necessary and stabilizing the superstructures and substructures.
- Burnt Hickory Road/Midway Road bridge over I-20: Detour routes (approximately 5.5 miles) - During the bridge closure, southbound Burnt Hickory Road/Midway Road traffic approaching I-20 will be detoured north on Burnt Hickory to Ga. 8, left (west) to Ga. 92, left (east) to Midway Road. Northbound Midway Road traffic approaching I-20 will be detoured left (west) on Ga. 92, right (north) on Ga. 8, right (south) on Burnt Hickory Road.
- North County Line Road bridge over I-20: Detour routes (approximately 5.7 miles) - During this bridge closure, southbound North County Line Road traffic approaching I-20 will be detoured northbound to right (east) on Vulcan Drive, right (south) on Lee Road and right (west) on East County Line Road. Northbound North County Line Road traffic approaching I-20 will be detoured southbound to East County Line Road, right (east) to Lee Road, right (north) to Vulcan Drive and left (west) to North County Line Road.
Dates may change due to weather or other factors.
Motorists will be alerted of the closures by signage, cones and barrels in the area.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, drivers can receive real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
Information: CelebrateDouglasCounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=195