Twisted Taco in Fayetteville scores 47/U

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Twisted Taco in Fayetteville failed recently a second routine health inspection.

The ice machine had an accumulation of mold and mildew-like substance that was dripping onto the ice.

Several items were past their discard dates, including an open milk container, some ground beef, chicken egg rolls and beans.

Foods inside coolers were uncovered and exposed to contamination, and some were not properly separated. For example, raw chicken and beef in the walk-in cooler were above several cooked foods, including vegetables and sauces.

Some cold foods were at unsafe temperatures. Tomatoes, sour cream and cooked vegetables were discarded.

Employee drinks and belongings were in the food prep area.

Twisted Taco, 115 Glynn St., Fayetteville, scored 41/U. The restaurant also had a failing score of 55/U on a routine inspection in November, then pulled it up to 91/A in December. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
