Trees Atlanta unveils list of 2021 ‘Champions’

22 new Champions

Notable additions to the 2021 list, include a pecan and tuliptree in Herbert Taylor Park, and a blackgum at Hawk Hollow, a public greenspace owned by the Wylde Center

361 total Champion trees with up to top three per species

11 are also State Champion Trees

8 Champion trees have died since last year

Though seemingly ever present, trees come to their end, including Champions. Sadly, in 2020 among the Champion Trees we lost from our list includes what was once the tallest dogwood in United States that stood at Woodlands Gardens (Decatur) and the champion franklinia that stood at the Atlanta History Center.