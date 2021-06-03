Traffic shifts onto new Ga. 92 in Douglasville

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation are shifting traffic traveling on Ga. 92/Fairburn Road between Ellis Street and I-20 onto Ga. 92′s newly constructed and widened alignment in Douglasville, according to a GDOT statement.
This new alignment will shift Ga. 92 just east of its existing intersection at Duralee Lane and provide a new frontage road with access to businesses on Fairburn Road between Hospital Drive and Duralee Lane.
The traffic shift represents the final phase of an extensive project to widen and reconstruct Ga. 92/ Fairburn Road/Dallas Highway in Douglasville to improve mobility and safety through the corridor.
Roadside signage will alert drivers of the traffic impacts in advance.
Information: bit.ly/3wAfFKb