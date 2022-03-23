Together We Rise supports foster kids nationwide

“Together We Rise quickly optimized our service activities to become virtual. This allowed us to continue to engage with our supporters and continue to positively impact youth in foster

care throughout the country,” said Mendoza.

TWR provides thousands of foster youth across the country with new bicycles, college supplies and sweet cases - duffle bags with supplies and a teddy bear - along with fun programming like sibling reunification days at Disneyland, shopping sprees and other events where these kids can simply be kids and have fun.

“Our programs are designed to remind these youth that they matter, they are seen, and they are loved,” said Mendoza.

Who’s helping?

Together We Rise

Services: TWR provides foster parent support, school supplies, bikes and more to help fill the gaps in the foster care system.

Where to donate: Donations can be made at www.togetherwerise.org

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.