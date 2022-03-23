Together We Rise supports foster kids nationwide

Together We Rise began when founder Danny Mendoza realized that he had very few tools to help when his 9-year-old cousin became homeless. TWR now provides support for foster parents and foster children, filling in the gaps of the foster system.
“Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. These children deserve every chance to have a safe, loving home and a good life,” said Mendoza. “Together We Rise was created with a firm belief that anyone can help youth in foster care.”
When the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta in early 2020, TWR saw a strong negative impact on the youth it serves.
“What is happening to the children who age out of the foster care system during the pandemic is troubling. For 18-year-olds who’ve aged out and have nowhere to go, their only option may be sleeping on the streets,” said Mendoza. “One in 4 foster youth becomes homeless the day they age out.”
TWR created the Rapid Response program, which helped cover food, housing and other costs for former foster youth who had nowhere to go when college campuses shut down. The group also had to rethink how it offered its programming to keep participants safe.
“Together We Rise quickly optimized our service activities to become virtual. This allowed us to continue to engage with our supporters and continue to positively impact youth in foster
care throughout the country,” said Mendoza.
TWR provides thousands of foster youth across the country with new bicycles, college supplies and sweet cases - duffle bags with supplies and a teddy bear - along with fun programming like sibling reunification days at Disneyland, shopping sprees and other events where these kids can simply be kids and have fun.
“Our programs are designed to remind these youth that they matter, they are seen, and they are loved,” said Mendoza.
Who’s helping?
Together We Rise
Services: TWR provides foster parent support, school supplies, bikes and more to help fill the gaps in the foster care system.
Where to donate: Donations can be made at www.togetherwerise.org
