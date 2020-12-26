“Tiebrary” meets neckwear need

Russell, a self-professed tie enthusiast who owns “tons” of them, pulled from his own collection to stock the supply.

“I went through a very productive phase when I was buying ties left and right, so I started offering my own,” he said. “Other people have been happy to donate, too, and I expect more will come if we expand to other [library] branches.”

Russell made the borrowing process simple: No library card is required to check one out, and there’s no return date.

“If they return it, great,” he said. “We’ll have it cleaned and put back in the system. But really, there’s no need to even return it. I just want to get them in the hands of people who need them.”

Since the tiebrary launched in March, the service has expanded to the Wesley Chapel Road branch, and 10 ties were donated to WorkSource DeKalb, an agency that connects county residents with job opportunities. Russell also plans to establish a tiebrary at the courthouse law library when it reopens to the public post-COVID-19.

And now that winter weather has moved in, Russell has moved beyond ties. He recently started Warm Up DeKalb, a project to provide new or hand-knitted gloves, scarves, socks and hats to A Home for Everyone, a volunteer organization that helps homeless folks find shelters.

“Their services are provided right across the street from the library, so it works out perfectly,” said Russell. “We’re trying to help out any way we can.”

Information about both programs is online at dekalblibrary.org/branches/deca.

