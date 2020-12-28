Thirty-one Georgia companies recognized for international trade

The 2020 GLOBE Award winners represent nearly every corner of the state, and are predominately small businesses. This year, 84% of the recipients employ fewer than 100 people, with 52% of the winning companies employing fewer than 20 people. In addition, nearly half of the winners this year entered one of the 12 markets where GDEcD has international representation.

The 2020 Exporters of the Year are: