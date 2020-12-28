Thirty-one Georgia companies recognized for international trade

The Georgia Department of Economic Development recently announced its International Trade division’s 2020 GLOBE Award recipients. This state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that entered new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2019, GLOBE winners from 17 counties across Georgia collectively entered 75 new international markets, according to a press release.
The 2020 GLOBE Award winners represent nearly every corner of the state, and are predominately small businesses. This year, 84% of the recipients employ fewer than 100 people, with 52% of the winning companies employing fewer than 20 people. In addition, nearly half of the winners this year entered one of the 12 markets where GDEcD has international representation.
The 2020 Exporters of the Year are:
- Exporter of the Year, small company: Poriferous, LLC, Newnan
- Exporter of the Year, mid-size company: Sunnyland Farms, Inc., Albany
- Exporter of the Year, mid-size company: Vital4, Marietta
- Exporter of the Year, large company: Zcorum, Alpharetta
A complete list of the 2020 GLOBE Award winners:
- AGRI International LLC, Atlanta
- American 3B Scientific, LP, Tucker
- Crider Foods, Stillmore
- DataSeers, Alpharetta
- Easy Bar Inc., Kennesaw
- Fischer Connectors, Inc., Alpharetta
- Hydro Dynamics, Inc., Rome
- Inno Concepts Inc. dba CocoaTown, Alpharetta
- Jetaire Group, Fayetteville
- LivFul, Inc., Alpharetta
- Matrix Surgical USA, Atlanta
- Okabashi Brands Inc., Buford
- One-World, Inc., Tucker
- Osborne Wood Products, Inc., Toccoa
- Parts and Repair Technical Services Incorporated, Stockbridge
- Patientory, Inc., Atlanta
- Petrolern LLC, Brookhaven
- Plurium Technology, LLC, Peachtree Corners
- Poriferous, LLC, Newnan
- Rackettown Mustangs, Lyons
- RCF Technologies, Vidalia
- Richland Distilling Company, Richland
- Rotorcorp LLC, Atlanta
- Sunnyland Farms, Inc., Albany
- The Seydel Companies, Pendergrass
- THERMOCOAX, Alpharetta
- Trans Globe, Woodstock
- UNITED SOFT PLASTICS, Lawrenceville
- Valtorc International, Kennesaw
- Vital4, Marietta
- Zcorum, Alpharetta
Information: www.georgia.org/international/trade.