ajc logo
X

Therapist creates group to speak to her younger self

During the first week, Jessica Alexander starts with an ice-breaker activity using a ball that has questions written on it. The ball is tossed around generating answers such as introducing themselves, why they are there, what they hope to learn, etc.

Combined ShapeCaption
During the first week, Jessica Alexander starts with an ice-breaker activity using a ball that has questions written on it. The ball is tossed around generating answers such as introducing themselves, why they are there, what they hope to learn, etc.

Local
By Kathryn Kickliter, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I saw a local Facebook post about a self-esteem group called “You go girl.” Could you tell me about it?

A: You are inquiring about an upcoming six-week course for girls 10-17 led by licensed marriage and family therapist Jessica Alexander, which begins Aug. 24. The group will be offered in Kennesaw and Vinings.

Alexander’s original career choice was interior design but her parents ended up going through a divorce and an influential talk show episode piqued her interest.

“Oddly I remember watching Oprah one day. She had this therapist on working with teenage girls and I thought it sounded like so much fun ... ,” she said.

Between her family dynamics and other life accounts, Alexander’s path to becoming a therapist was organic and admits she wasn’t always vocal or confident.

“Through doing my own work, exploring and learning things in therapy, I just want to be able to give back to those kids that need that extra help. Though I look a certain way, I relate so much to what they are going through,” the therapist stated. “I just wanted to speak to my younger self because when I was growing up I was super shy. My sister used to have to order my meals for me at restaurants.

“I’ve always loved teenagers ... their energy and enthusiasm. This is how this group came to be.”

“You go girl” is designed for middle- and high-school aged girls that address self-esteem, limits, sense of self and connections. The groups are broken into developmental stages with age factoring into them as well.

With power in words, one of the top classes is negative self talk and positive affirmations where the girls will examine the source and how to be kinder to themselves. Alexander said that week is “transformational.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Alexander, a licensed marriage and family therapist created a six-week self esteem group for girls called 'You Go Girl.' In this session, Alexander is helping the participants see how words have meaning and power. This activity is creating a shame shield: a protective barrier in art form to remind the girls of their positive qualities.

Credit: contributed

Jessica Alexander, a licensed marriage and family therapist created a six-week self esteem group for girls called 'You Go Girl.' In this session, Alexander is helping the participants see how words have meaning and power. This activity is creating a shame shield: a protective barrier in art form to remind the girls of their positive qualities.

Credit: contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Alexander, a licensed marriage and family therapist created a six-week self esteem group for girls called 'You Go Girl.' In this session, Alexander is helping the participants see how words have meaning and power. This activity is creating a shame shield: a protective barrier in art form to remind the girls of their positive qualities.

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

The next top class covers boundaries and effective communication that break down the various types of boundaries and cover “I - am, need, feel” statements.

Homework follows each session. Alexander also includes the parents by emailing them about the assignment, what was covered and any updates.

“The line of communication is very important, and that is something I really want to stress between these young girls and their parents as well because I think a lot of times there’s such a barrier in terms of communication. So trying to mitigate that is my other goal.”

Location/Time: Kennesaw on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Vinings on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

For more information or to register: jessicanoll.lmft@gmail.com or 404-640-2605.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com

About the Author

Kathryn Kickliter
Editors' Picks
Zillow economist predicts dip in Atlanta home prices17h ago
Braves’ 21-year-olds Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom key game-winning rally
8h ago
Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite
15h ago
Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs
Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs
Police: High-rise apartment employee killed by tenant in outburst of anger
17h ago
The Latest
Clarkston clinic wins grant
1h ago
Take to Task
1h ago
School Club supports community
1h ago
Featured
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. House of Representatives for a press conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus regarding the passage of a health care, tax and climate change measure that's now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times).

House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
14h ago
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top