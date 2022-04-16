BreakingNews
The work of angels provide comfort and encouragement

Last year, the Plarning Angels made 12 sets that are comprised of a sitting mat, a travel-sized pillow and a sleeping mat. It takes over 1,000 plastic bags and about a month to create a set. Eleven sets were donated to a pastor and one to a lone traveler.

Local
By Kathryn Kickliter, For the AJC
1 hour ago

It was an online article Cecile Peters read that caught her attention. As part of its recycling program, a school in New Orleans reimagined plastic bags by turning them into sleeping mats for the homeless.

“I thought that was a great idea. It was part of their after-school curriculum. I have always recycled and into reusing and thought I would try my hand at it,” said the New Orleans native.

Peters turned to Google to find what supplies she would need and then watched tutorials on crocheting to refresh her memory since the last time she had crocheted was as a child.

“I happened to mention what I was exploring my hand at with some ladies at my church. They said, ‘Well, Cecile, we want to do that. Teach us how’,” she stated.

Taking it further than simply a 6-foot sleeping mat, the ladies added a sitting mat and a travel-size pillow to create an ensemble. The first launch in 2019 brought four women together who completed 11 sets that were donated to the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans program around the holiday season.

The following year, 13 sets were donated to Project U First. The nonprofit “provides essential hygiene items for people experiencing homelessness and most vulnerable population with the belief that everyone deserves dignity and a fresh start,” according to their site.

Each set contains a “card of encouragement” and includes scripture from Proverbs.

Each set has a card of encouragement that has been placed inside an envelope. It reads … Dear Friend, with a gracious and warm heart, I present to you this mat set. Each stitch and every piece were made especially with you in mind. I pray that it provides you a bit of comfort and peace. May God bless you and keep you. Closed with the words “Stitched with Love” the Plarning Angels.

Peters said it takes well over 1,000 plastic bags - any kind and any size - to craft one complete set that can be rolled up together, tied with straps and handles that make it easy to travel with.

The Plarning Angels’ leader said once you have the plarn, a set can be made in about a month. The plarn is linked strips of cut plastic bags and rolled like a ball of yarn. The work is done during their leisure time.

“It is amazing to touch the finished project. If you did not know it was plastic, you would not suspect that it would be,” she noted.

When asked where she saw it going, the Canton resident said, “I don’t know where it is going on a bigger scale, but it’s definitely a labor of love. I think thus far it has been appealing to people who have retired or are looking for something, and for the rest of us who are gainfully employed, it is definitely like a ministry that makes you feel good because you are doing something to give back to people who are less fortunate than we are.”

The Plarning Angels listed (L-R) Top Row: Cecile Peters, Ann Johnson and Stephanie Key; Bottom Row: Karen Albro, Laurell Williams and Connie McCallum.

The Plarning Angels have grown to six and welcome other kind-hearted souls to join them in their journey.

For more information, email c2aka@yahoo.com.

Each Sunday we write about a deserving person or charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To submit a story for us to cover, send to ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.

Kathryn Kickliter
