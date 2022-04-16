The work of angels provide comfort and encouragement

The following year, 13 sets were donated to Project U First. The nonprofit “provides essential hygiene items for people experiencing homelessness and most vulnerable population with the belief that everyone deserves dignity and a fresh start,” according to their site.

Each set contains a “card of encouragement” and includes scripture from Proverbs.

Each set has a card of encouragement that has been placed inside an envelope. It reads … Dear Friend, with a gracious and warm heart, I present to you this mat set. Each stitch and every piece were made especially with you in mind. I pray that it provides you a bit of comfort and peace. May God bless you and keep you. Closed with the words "Stitched with Love" the Plarning Angels.

Peters said it takes well over 1,000 plastic bags - any kind and any size - to craft one complete set that can be rolled up together, tied with straps and handles that make it easy to travel with.

The Plarning Angels’ leader said once you have the plarn, a set can be made in about a month. The plarn is linked strips of cut plastic bags and rolled like a ball of yarn. The work is done during their leisure time.

“It is amazing to touch the finished project. If you did not know it was plastic, you would not suspect that it would be,” she noted.

When asked where she saw it going, the Canton resident said, “I don’t know where it is going on a bigger scale, but it’s definitely a labor of love. I think thus far it has been appealing to people who have retired or are looking for something, and for the rest of us who are gainfully employed, it is definitely like a ministry that makes you feel good because you are doing something to give back to people who are less fortunate than we are.”

The Plarning Angels listed (L-R) Top Row: Cecile Peters, Ann Johnson and Stephanie Key; Bottom Row: Karen Albro, Laurell Williams and Connie McCallum.

The Plarning Angels have grown to six and welcome other kind-hearted souls to join them in their journey.

For more information, email c2aka@yahoo.com.

