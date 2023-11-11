The Greatest of the Plates fails follow-up inspection

The shrimp, salmon, chicken wings and chicken strips were not held at temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Also, the reach-in cooler had an elevated air temperature and standing water inside. It will be repaired or replaced.

Among other violations, raw fish in reduced oxygen packaging was improperly thawing in the three-compartment sink. Raw chicken was over ready-to-eat collard greens inside the walk-in cooler.

The inside of the ice machine was dirty with pink slime. The can opener had old food debris on the blades.

The hand sink was inaccessible with equipment inside.

The Greatest of the Plates, 57 Forsyth St., Atlanta, failed the inspection with a 66/U, down from 77/C. The restaurant will be re-inspected.