The fireplace was once a gathering place for more than warmth

Clifton's lineage includes a great grandfather who led a wagon train to Savannah to get annual provisions and a grandfather who raised hogs. Collecting historical cookbooks began when she was in 10th grade and eventually led her to the Latta Plantation, Tully Smith Farmhouse and the Smith Plantation to test out methods and recipes in their open-hearth kitchens. Credit: City of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department Credit: City of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department

Entries like oxtail stew, stewed chicken or fried chicken along with two or three sides are prepared for the demo.

“If you visited someone and they fried chicken for you, you knew they thought highly of you because they paid attention to cooking your meal,” she said. “When frying you had to stay within listening distance. Unlike today, cooking hits your hearing, smell and sight. You had to figure out their meal around your other duties.”

“Participants will experience the smell and discussions on why’s. We talk about taste. Everything contributes to the flavor when cooking in the hearth,” Clifton said.

Address: 935 Alpharetta Street, Roswell.

For more information, visit https://www.roswellgov.com/discover-us/historic-house-museums/events/open-hearth-cooking

