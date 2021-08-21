The ELDER project brought people together to honor the past and look toward the future

Caption Shown is the section of the elm's trunk, the foundation of the ELDER project, with the elder's hands reaching out. Look closely and you will see the ensnared chain-link fence. Credit: Russell Kilgore Jr. Credit: Russell Kilgore Jr.

“The fascinating thing about the tree was that it was an anomaly on the site. There are these vestiges of history and physical remnants ... ,” the chair said. “Nancy and I were so fascinated by that symbolic relationship between people and nature.

“She sought out elders in the Old Fourth Ward community – specifically the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association and the Helene S. Mills Multipurpose Facility, Senior Community Center - to share their stories and their hands, which were used to cast physical molds for the preservation of their memories.”

A section of the century-old trunk used as the project’s cornerstone was laid on its side with the elder’s hands attached to its branches that reached out toward the Howard school.

Caption The ELDER tree project, a living material witness and cultural memory, was the inspiration for Atlanta based mixed media artist Masud Olufani. Credit: Russell Kilgore Jr. Credit: Russell Kilgore Jr.

“Elder suggests the potential for influencing the present by sharing wisdom gained from past experiences. It’s important to reflect and respect the layers of history embedded in our neighborhoods when making decisions about the future,” Walsh wrote.

The ELDER project is no longer on-site, but Olufani has plans to donate the hands to the Howard School.

