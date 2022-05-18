The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta forms TogetherATL initiative

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, provided more than $30 million in aid to more than 480 nonprofits throughout the region through the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

“If our region and its residents are to thrive, we must all do our part to address the wide-ranging inequities that we face, from affordable housing and the arts to income and wealth. We invite the entire community to join us as we begin this work through TogetherATL,” said Hammett.

Who’s helping?

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

Services: The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta works in two prongs. First, it offers a wide range of financial grants and support to nonprofits throughout the metro Atlanta region. Second, it connects donors with issues and causes that matter to them.

Where to donate: Visit cfgreateratlanta.org

How to get help: Visit cfgreateratlanta.org to contact a philanthropic associate or to learn more about services. On June 1, visit the website to learn about grant opportunities for the remainder of 2022.

