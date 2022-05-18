The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta forms TogetherATL initiative

“The biggest issue facing the metro Atlanta region right now is the fact that we have the worst economic mobility of any city in the nation. We are a region of haves and have nots,” said Elyse Hammett, vice president of marketing and communications for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, which works with and for the community, connecting community members, donors, civic leaders, professional advisors and nonprofit leaders in an effort to inspire and lead the metro Atlanta region toward equity and shared prosperity. Founded 1951, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the Southeast, donating an estimated $140 million to nonprofits each year. In the past year it created the TogetherATL initiative.
“TogetherATL is our commitment to work with and for our donors and our communities to dismantle the barriers that prevent too many of our neighbors from enjoying equity and a real shot at prosperity,” said Hammett.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit Atlanta in spring of 2020 and shortly after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the economic gaps and racial inequities in Atlanta became even more starkly apparent to those working in the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.
“It became apparent that communities of color were being impacted by COVID-19 differently than white communities. Inequities in healthcare, education, technology and economics were literally laid bare, in black and white,” said Hammett.
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, provided more than $30 million in aid to more than 480 nonprofits throughout the region through the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
“If our region and its residents are to thrive, we must all do our part to address the wide-ranging inequities that we face, from affordable housing and the arts to income and wealth. We invite the entire community to join us as we begin this work through TogetherATL,” said Hammett.
Who’s helping?
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta
Services: The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta works in two prongs. First, it offers a wide range of financial grants and support to nonprofits throughout the metro Atlanta region. Second, it connects donors with issues and causes that matter to them.
Where to donate: Visit cfgreateratlanta.org
How to get help: Visit cfgreateratlanta.org to contact a philanthropic associate or to learn more about services. On June 1, visit the website to learn about grant opportunities for the remainder of 2022.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
About the Author