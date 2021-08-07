The Atlanta Preservation Center educates beyond the walls

The 100-acre donation gifted to Atlanta in 1883 by Lemuel P. Grant welcomes over two million visitors each year and is the oldest existing city park in the city of Atlanta, the executive director stated.

For the birding tour, Mitchell suggested that most people would want to bring their binoculars and added that the center has some to borrow if needed for the tour.

Pieces of the past will be seen during the guided tour such as the Milledge Fountain, Constitution Spring, where horses were watered and trolleys once were.

Caption At one time, there were several springs that ran underground and filled creeks throughout Grant Park. Today just two or possibly three are left. Constitution Spring, which is believed by some to still flow underground, is located near Atlanta Zoo's parking lot. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

As a mother of a toddler, Jessie Grande event coordinator of the APC, believes that it is important to get the full narrative. “... where we come from, what has gone on that shapes our future and affects how we do things now.”

“Nature doesn’t forget and I think it’s a great way to have a songbird remind you of your history far more than someone beating it over your head from an emotional space,” Mitchell said.

Prices: $7-$15.

Address: 327 St Paul Ave SE, Atlanta (404-688-3353).

To register for this tour or to borrow a pair of binoculars, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-morning-in-grant-park-lp-grant-mansion-tour-grant-park-birding-tour-tickets-158619764987

