The Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia partners with Grady Health System

As the shortage of personal protective equipment has swept through the healthcare system, many groups in the Atlanta community pivoted from their usual business to helping protect our community from COVID-19. One of those groups is the Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia (ABC) in partnership with the Grady Health System.
Grady is a Level I trauma center serving north Georgia and the region’s largest safety net hospital, and ABC is a network of companies and professionals within the develop-design-build industry. When ABC realized that the Tyvek material used in construction could be used to protect front-line health care workers, it began to supply Grady with protective isolation gowns.
“The contributions of ABC members including Brett Fortune of Katerra construction and Dolly and Vic Verma of the Pranan Foundation allowed us to ensure the safety of our doctors, nurses and medical staff during a time when resources were limited nationwide,” said Azizi Williams, the director of communications and community engagement for the Grady Health Foundation. “Thanks to their quick response and generosity, our patient care staff remained well protected.”
Contributions from ABC included both donations of Tyvek and monetary contributions used to purchase other necessary supplies. ABC members contributed more than $37,000, which was matched by Vic Verma, founder of Alpha Insulation & Waterproofing.
“These contributions resulted in more than 8,300 gowns for Grady healthcare workers,” said Williams. “We are truly grateful to the many companies, organizations and individuals who have donated so generously over the past five months, not only financially, but through meals for employees, safety and cleaning supplies and notes of encouragement to our front line.”
Where to donate: Those who would like to make a financial gift to support Grady patient care, can visit gradyhealthfoundation.org/donate.
