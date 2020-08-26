The Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia partners with Grady Health System

Grady is a Level I trauma center serving north Georgia and the region’s largest safety net hospital, and ABC is a network of companies and professionals within the develop-design-build industry. When ABC realized that the Tyvek material used in construction could be used to protect front-line health care workers, it began to supply Grady with protective isolation gowns.

“The contributions of ABC members including Brett Fortune of Katerra construction and Dolly and Vic Verma of the Pranan Foundation allowed us to ensure the safety of our doctors, nurses and medical staff during a time when resources were limited nationwide,” said Azizi Williams, the director of communications and community engagement for the Grady Health Foundation. “Thanks to their quick response and generosity, our patient care staff remained well protected.”