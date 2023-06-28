Teens invited to Fulton arts intensive in July

Registration is open for teens to enroll in the Summer Teen Visual Arts Intensive by Fulton County Arts and Culture.

The three-week experience is for ages 13 to 18 from July 10-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta - accessible by MARTA bus route 73 (Hamilton E. Holmes).

The cost is $50 per week.

Lunch is not provided.

Teens will receive concentrated instruction and training from professional artist Reginald Laurent (abstract painting), Julio Meija (mural painting), Keef Cross (painter/graphic novelist) and Tisha Smith (mixed media/collage) through lecture, instruction and artistic creation.

Register at bit.ly/3qGeU4q.

Find more details at 404-612-8600 or acccinfo@fultoncountyga.gov.