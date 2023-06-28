X

Teens invited to Fulton arts intensive in July

Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Registration is open for teens to enroll in the Summer Teen Visual Arts Intensive by Fulton County Arts and Culture.

The three-week experience is for ages 13 to 18 from July 10-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta - accessible by MARTA bus route 73 (Hamilton E. Holmes).

The cost is $50 per week.

Lunch is not provided.

Teens will receive concentrated instruction and training from professional artist Reginald Laurent (abstract painting), Julio Meija (mural painting), Keef Cross (painter/graphic novelist) and Tisha Smith (mixed media/collage) through lecture, instruction and artistic creation.

Register at bit.ly/3qGeU4q.

Find more details at 404-612-8600 or acccinfo@fultoncountyga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
